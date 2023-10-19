Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 79,304 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Xylem worth $68,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Xylem by 50.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

