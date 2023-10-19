Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,681,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,038,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,355,000 after buying an additional 182,744 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

IGIB stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

