Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $80,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

