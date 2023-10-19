Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 148,080 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $79,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

