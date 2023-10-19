Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 207,696 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $69,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 5.0 %

IR opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.