Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,103 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.49% of Veracyte worth $82,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 1,384.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Veracyte stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

