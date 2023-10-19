Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,308 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $78,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

