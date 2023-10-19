Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,021,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

