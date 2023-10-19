Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of INN opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

