Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.77. 910,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,216,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

