Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$9.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6778878 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.