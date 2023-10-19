Susquehanna Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $40.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,308. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

