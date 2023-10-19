Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) vs. Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Swvl has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and Treasure Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $38.35 million 0.10 -$141.42 million N/A N/A Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.11 -$11.73 million ($0.72) -0.60

Analyst Ratings

Treasure Global has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Swvl and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63%

Summary

Treasure Global beats Swvl on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

