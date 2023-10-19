Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 34738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $812.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

