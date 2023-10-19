Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.67. 80,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,430. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.89 and a 200 day moving average of $430.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

