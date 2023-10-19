Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 266,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

