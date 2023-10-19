T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.37. 850,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

