Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 5,902,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $482.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

