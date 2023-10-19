Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock remained flat at C$3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 431,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,958. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 earnings per share for the current year.

TVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

