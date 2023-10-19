Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,160. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVE. Cormark cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.