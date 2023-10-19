Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 7.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 503,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 905,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Specifically, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $5,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,725,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,750. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 425,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

