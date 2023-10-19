Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,306 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,454,000 after buying an additional 505,189 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,754,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.