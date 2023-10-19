Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.