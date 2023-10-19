Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.65. 327,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,686. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.