TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,010 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock remained flat at $122.00 during trading on Thursday. 212,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,521. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

