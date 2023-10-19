TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TechnipFMC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.