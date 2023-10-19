Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.15

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 14867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Insider Activity at Tekla Healthcare Investors

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,485.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,344.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

