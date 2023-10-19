Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.00. 7,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $338.96 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

