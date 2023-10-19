Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after buying an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

