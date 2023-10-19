Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 298.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $455.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.26. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

