Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 950.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $162.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

