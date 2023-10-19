Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

TXN stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

