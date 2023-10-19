Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

