Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.