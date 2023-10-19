Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

