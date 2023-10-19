Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,505,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 656,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period.

TRNO stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

