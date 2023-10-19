Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a market cap of $770.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.