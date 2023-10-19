Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $20.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,796,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $706.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

