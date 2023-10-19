Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $242.68, but opened at $225.95. Tesla shares last traded at $223.31, with a volume of 34,352,872 shares.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.37.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

