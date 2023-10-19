Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 108.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

