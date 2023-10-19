Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.
NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
