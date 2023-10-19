The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 0.9 %

AES opened at $13.87 on Thursday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.