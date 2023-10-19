The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 352,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

