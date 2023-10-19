The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lowered by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

