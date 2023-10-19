The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 9th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

