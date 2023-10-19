The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.7 %

BK stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

