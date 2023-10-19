The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.