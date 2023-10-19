The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.11. 395,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,709. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.48 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

