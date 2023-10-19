The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $447.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Shares of GS opened at $302.07 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $301.48 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average of $329.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

