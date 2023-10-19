The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Up 1.6%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). 35,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 49,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on The Mission Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 61 ($0.75) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,300.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

