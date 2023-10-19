The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,281 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Southern by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 665,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,685. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

